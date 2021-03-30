share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Bright Light Makes Some People Sneeze Uncontrollably

As many as 1 in 3 people may experience a photic sneeze reflex, which tends to be a genetic trait.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 30, 2021
why bright lights make people sneeze
Image Credit: Masterfile
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgenetics
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related