share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A ‘Mystery’ Illness Has Sickened 250+ People in Andhra Pradesh

Experts haven’t yet connected patients’ burning sensations, nausea, vomiting, fainting, and seizures to a common diagnosis.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 7, 2020
what is mystery illness in andhra pradesh
Image Credit: Samayam Telugu
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealth care
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related