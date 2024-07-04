share
The Swdl
Dispatches From Jai Bhim Nagar

Jai Bhim Nagar was a settlement near Mumbai’s posh Hiranandani area. It housed nearly 700 families, many of whom came to the city to built its dazzling cityscapes. On 6th June, it was razed to the ground.

Rushikesh Gawade
Jul 12, 2024
Illustrated By: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Ch.01

The Demolition

Ch.02

The Aftermath

Ch.03

The Footpath

Ch.04

The Resettlement

Ch.05

The Survivors

Ch.06

The Constitution

AuthorRushikesh Gawade

Rushikesh Gawade is pursuing his PhD in Sociology in the Humanities and Social Sciences Department of IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai. He can be found on instagram @rushikesh_0203 or on X @eyerushikesh.