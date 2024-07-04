Two of them were in their early twenties. The other two were younger. The book was a Marathi translation of the Indian Constitution. Behind them lay their houses, most of them only made of sheet metal, now ravaged by bulldozers. They had not been given a chance to take their belongings when the demolition happened.

All of them grew up in Jai Bhim Nagar, they told me. Two of them work as housekeeping staff in the Hiranandani area's various residential buildings. One of them recently finished school and had plans to apply for an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) vocational course. But after losing his house during the demolition, he wasn't sure how he'd be able to proceed.

They said their families migrated to the city decades ago. I asked them if they're considering going back to their villages now. “There is nothing for us in the village. Our jobs are here,” one replied. None of them have any land to their name -- neither here, nor in their villages. Staying here is precarious, but going back is not an option.

That same evening, the newly re-elected Prime Minister of the country was sworn in, as were other political leaders over the next few days. All of them took their oaths on The Constitution.