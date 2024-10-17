share
The Swdl
Why Are Sally Rooney's Women Like That?

The problem isn’t that the women are skinny, White, and fragile. It is how skinniness, Whiteness, and fragility — all valued cultural currencies — are not factors in Rooney’s larger critique of capitalism and love.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 15, 2024
Image Credit: Getty/Hulu
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

