share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All the Types of Headaches and What Causes Them

With an ailment so ubiquitous, it’s often difficult to pin down how and why a headache occurs — and what will prevent it.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 12, 2019
types of headaches
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related