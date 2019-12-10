share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Have Fewer Health Problems Than Men, but Perceive Themselves to Be Less Healthy

Unfortunately, women’s perceptions about their health negatively influence their desire to stay healthy.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 10, 2019
are women healthy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related