share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

African Grey Parrots Exhibit Willpower and Self‑Control, Find Scientists

“Patience is sometimes seen as a uniquely human trait, but animals are also capable of waiting patiently.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 29, 2021
african parrot self control
Image Credit: Zupreem
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceanimal behavior
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related