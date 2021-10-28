share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Our Pupils React To Numerical Information Just Like They Do to Light, Study Shows

This evolutionary aspect reveals important quantities: “such as how many apples there are on the tree, or how many enemies are attacking.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 28, 2021
pupil response numerosity
Image Credit: Kindpng
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceevolution
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related