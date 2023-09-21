share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Almost 60% of IIM SC, OBC Faculty Positions Remain Vacant

The University Grants Commission announced it will withhold grants if vacancies are not filled within six months.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Mar 17, 2021
reservation in government universities
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityeducation
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related