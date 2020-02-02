share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “How Do I Live in India Peacefully While Choosing Not to Have Children?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 2, 2020
don't want to have a child woe is me
Image Credit: Deedar-E-Yaar (1982)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureadvice
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related