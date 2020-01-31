The Buzz Cut: Selena Gomez Says She Was ‘Emotionally Abused’ By Justin Bieber

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Pop star Selena Gomez recently said she experienced emotional abuse in a past relationship, and later confirmed it was with ex Justin Bieber. “I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she told NPR.

Kunal Kamra is now banned from flying with IndiGo airlines, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet — all because he confronted BJP ally and wannabe journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight this week. How legal is the move, and what does the original flight’s pilot have to say about it?

A famous YouTuber pranked one of the most prominent bigots in the U.K., Katie Hopkins, with the promise of a fake award and a fake ceremony in Prague. She came, she drank, she spewed hate … she also stood in front of a screen that said C.U.N.T.

Mattel, the Barbie manufacturer, has increasingly tweaked the doll to match with more progressive times, including making her an astronaut. They’ve also jumped on the most recent treat of self-care — meet Wellness Barbie.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa was all set to document a future trip to the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX “Big Falcon Rocket,” so much so, he even put out a call for his future partner who would accompany him. 27, 722 women applied, and somehow they were all jilted.

Heteropessimism, or the belief that heterosexuality is a prison and an assuredness that no good can come of dating men, is on the rise. Heterosexual women, especially, are always at the ready to lament after their bad choices, so why do they continue to hope? It’s because they’re “cruel optimists.”

There’s a new midlife crisis trend among men — the post-reckoning beard as a response to a defeat or disappointment of some sort. Recently observed in former Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, the appearance of the beard is akin to how women are stereotyped as changing their hair after breakups.

Cankles, thigh gaps, hip dips — did we ever feel insecure about these bodily appearances before we knew the buzzwords for them? Flaws do not exist, but are created, so corporations can swoop in to make you pay money to treat them. Here’s how.

In a world where Greta Thunberg dominates most climate-related activism online, activists of color are often ignored, or literally cropped out of photos. 23-year-old climate activist Vanessa Nakate was removed from a photo with other white activists at Davos, as if she “wasn’t even there.”