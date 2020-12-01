share
3 Billion People Globally Are Short of Water: U.N. Data

The world’s freshwater supply has decreased by 20% over the past two decades, according to a new report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

Devrupa Rakshit
Dec 1, 2020
Image Credit: Indian Express
