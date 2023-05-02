share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Air Pollution Is Impacting Health of India’s Bees, Wild Pollinators: Study

Wild pollinators play an important role in India’s plant biodiversity and agro-economy.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 15, 2020
air pollution pollination honeybee
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceagriculture
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related