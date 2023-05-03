share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

50% Of Survey Respondents Say #MeToo Has Changed Their Idea Of Consent

The movement is prompting people to reconsider their past experiences.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 30, 2018
metoo india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJustice#MeToo
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related