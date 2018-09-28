share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Chetan Bhagat’s Botched Flirtation Forces Us to Reckon With the Gray Areas of #MeToo

Pursuit used to epitomize masculinity. No longer.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 8, 2018
chetan bhagat metoo movement
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJustice#MeToo
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related