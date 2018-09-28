MIA And Lily Allen On How The Media Vilifies Women

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

As women, and performers, who refused to flatten their identities and conform to societal standards, MIA and Lily Allen speak about the media, being under the public eye, and their refusal to stay silent.

*

When writer, Nicole Chung, visited Disney World after her father’s death, she realized the happiest place on earth, was also the best place to grieve.

*

The #MeToo movement is changing the way we think about reconciliation — it’s possible to forgive and move on from trauma, while also holding perpetrators accountable.

*

A nuanced reported piece on the sexual lives of women living in rural India, describing their openness about desire as a basic human need.

*

Are you a holobiont? Biologist Derek Skillings questions whether humans fulfil the definition of being a multispecies entity: a combination of a host, plus resident microbes that live in and on it.

*

Dating simulation games where people play to win a virtual happy ever after, are the latest in our exploration of digital intimacy.

*

Take a deeper look at sterilisation, the most popular contraceptive method both in India and worldwide, despite its drawbacks.

*

Tanushree Dutta came forward this week, to reiterate her 10-year-old claims of sexual assault and criticize Bollywood for not speaking up about her abuser, Nana Patekar. But she’s not the only one — Bollywood has been guilty of protecting predators for years.

*

When US Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanugh, was grilled by senators at his hearing about sexual assault allegations, we witnessed white male rage, from a man furious at those keeping him from what he felt entitled to.

*

The revelation in the new trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — that Nagini (the snake in the Harry Potter franchise) was originally human, and is being played by a Korean actor, Claudia Kim — launched Twitter into a frenzy over JK Rowling’s racist assumptions.