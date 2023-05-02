share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Work, Re‑cultured: A Pandit Who Conducts Poojas, Weddings on Zoom

“I don’t wish for this to be the new normal. Ceremonies on video feel very unreal.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 9, 2020
work from home
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecoronavirus
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related