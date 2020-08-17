share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Work, Re‑cultured: A Housewife Who Is Itching to Go Back to Her Pre‑Pandemic Routine

“I’m enjoying it now that everything is going back to normal. My sons go to work and I have time for myself.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 17, 2020
work from home
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecoronavirus
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related