The Buzz Cut: What’s All the Fuss About Wet Ass Pussy (WAP)?

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a hot, steamy track celebrating female arousal, called Wet Ass Pussy (WAP). A conservative crusade around it is trying to position the wetness of a pussy as a medical problem. Here’s the scientific truth.

*

What is India’s best chance at a fast, accessible and affordable coronavirus vaccine? This profile of the vaccine billionaires of India — the Poonawallas, founders of the Serum Institute of India — says they might be the answer, highlighting their wealth, their lifestyle and their passion for public health.

*

Amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, this New Yorker piece decodes the cultural significance of the landline, which before the invention of the smartphone, was a source of suspense and excitement, especially as a tool in literature. In a time when we’re so afraid of the unknown, can we go back to a time when we embraced it?

*

In a time when people all around the world are hungry for information and perspectives that can take their online activism to the next level, social justice advocates are repurposing their messaging on Instagram, co-opting the very design aesthetics that once catapulted brands’ popularity higher. Is Powerpoint activism the future?

*

Beyoncé dropped her latest visual-audio masterpiece a few weeks ago. Here’s how she managed to draw in queer, POC identities into her art, and how she still maintains to position herself as the idol who helps people make peace with their Black — with a capital B — identity, with “Black is King.”

*

An elephant named Mara finally had an out from the more than two decades of captivity and showmanship she had been subjected to all her life. She was slated to move from a zoo in Argentina to a freer reserve in Brazil, that is, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. This is her journey to freedom.

*

We all need to wear masks to stave off the novel coronavirus — that is an unconditional truth that everyone around the world needs to make peace with. But what about rape survivors for whom having their mouth restricted is a triggering, traumatic experience?

*

We know Hunter Schafer from Euphoria, as the stunning trans protagonist with an unparalleled eye shadow game. Here’s how she navigates her real-world life, away from her character, Jules, as more than just an actor who played one of the most iconic trans characters in TV history, as a 21-year-old.

*

The coronavirus has made the future uncertain, for every single person in the world. We’re all left unprepared, with all of our plans either up in the air, or rendered impossible. Here’s a lesson in dealing with unpreparedness from a family that survived cancer, and how a short time being miserable is absolutely the trade-off all of us should make to ensure a safe long-term.