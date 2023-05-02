share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Work, Re‑cultured: A Founder Who Has Always Worked From Home, But Is Now Struggling

“I can’t work in a house when it hasn’t been cleaned on that day. You can’t skip a day. You have to clean it every day.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 11, 2020
work from home
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecoronavirus
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related