share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women With Ongoing Pain After Giving Birth More Prone to Postpartum Depression

Researchers call for better postpartum care.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 15, 2018
pain after giving birth
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related