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Why Your Vitamin E Supplements Don’t Seem To Work

The health benefits actually depend on your body’s metabolism.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 12, 2018
vitamin e health benefits
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BodiesHealthvitamins
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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