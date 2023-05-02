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Women View Men Who Don’t Share Housework as ‘Dependents,’ Ruining Their Sex Drive: Study

A new study looks at the systemic factors behind low sex drives in women — and identifies heteronormativity as one of them.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 17, 2022
women's sex drive
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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BodiesSexdivision of labor
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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