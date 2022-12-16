share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women View Men Who Don’t Share Housework as ‘Dependents,’ Ruining Their Sex Drive: Study

A new study looks at the systemic factors behind low sex drives in women — and identifies heteronormativity as one of them.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 17, 2022
women's sex drive
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexdivision of labor
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related