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Women In Korea Are Destroying Their Make‑Up To Protest Sexist Beauty Standards

This is one K-beauty trend you don’t have to shell out $$ to get behind.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 31, 2018
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SocietyCulturecosmetics
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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