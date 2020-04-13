share
The Swdl
German Doctors Pose Naked to Protest Lack of PPE

“The nudity is a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection,” they said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 28, 2020
German doctors PPE
Image Credit: Blanke Bedenken
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

