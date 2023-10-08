share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “My Friend’s Beauty and Achievements Make Me Jealous. Am I a Bad Friend?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 8, 2023
jealous of a friend
Image Credit: Pinterest
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCommentaryfriendship
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related