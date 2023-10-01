share
The Swdl
Saving the World Like a Savarna

As Dr. Ambedkar said of the ‘Mahatma,” “I know Gandhi better than his disciples… He showed me his fangs,” many Ambedkarites know Savarnas saviors better than most.

Ravikant Kisana
Oct 1, 2023
savarna activism
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
activism
Ravikant Kisana

Ravikant Kisana is a professor of Cultural Studies and his research looks at the intersections of caste with structures of privilege and popular culture. He tweets/Instagrams as 'Buffalo Intellectual,' focussing on critically scrutinizing Savarna systems of cultural hegemony. His podcast, 'Mind Your Buffalo' is available for streaming on all platforms.

