share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Many Indians Grow Up With Superstitious Families. A Lifetime of Anxiety, Self‑Blame Follows.

Internalizing superstitious beliefs our formative years can lead us to blame ourselves when things go wrong.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 2, 2023
superstition anxiety
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related