Woe Is Me! "My Family Has Volatile Fights, Then Acts Like Nothing Happened. How Do I Deal?"

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

"My family doesn’t know how to communicate with each other. The smallest of things turn into huge fights, but the next day, they act like nothing ever happened. They ignore the big stuff and then fight over the little stuff, never addressing the main issues. When I don’t behave the same way, they then blame me and make me feel guilty for dragging on the fight. It leaves me emotionally drained and confused, what should I do?"

-- Fight and forget

SA: Unfortunately, this is rather common with Indian families. There's no solution really other than a true heart to heart. It might lead to some screaming and some tears, but it can also be strangely cathartic. And if you're looking for some subtle nudging, then time to send them the Dil Dhadakne Do scene in which Ranveer forces everyone to say how they really feel. Maybe you're meant to be the Ranveer of your household.

AS: That sounds incredibly frustrating! It’s perfectly okay if you need more time after a fight and you shouldn’t have to feel guilty about that. It’s unfortunate that this pattern of burying the big stuff and erupting over the smallest of things plays out in many families. Truth be told, I don’t think you should expect any changes overnight if this is the way they usually deal with issues. But if you want them to begin communicating in a healthier manner, maybe you can start that process?

Let them know the toll this takes on you and how you feel about the big issues. If you think a direct conversation will only lead to another fight, you could let them know through, say, a letter or email or any other means that you think best. That might give them some time to process what you’d like them to know while also keeping you out of the immediate firing line! Whatever method you choose to convey your feelings to them, know that there is no escaping a tough conversation here if you want things to change.