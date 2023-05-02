share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Appropriate Language Can Reduce Mental Health Stigma, Improve Access to Treatment: Experts

Researchers identified 250 common words and labels such as “disturbed” or “confused” that discourage people to seek professional help.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 19, 2021
mental health stigma in seeking treatment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related