share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Your Plans Feel Just Around the Corner — But Also So Far Away

Anticipation messes with our sense of time.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 23, 2018
relative and absolute time
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureinner workings
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related