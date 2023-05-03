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Why Your Plans Feel Just Around the Corner — But Also So Far Away

Anticipation messes with our sense of time.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 23, 2018
relative and absolute time
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SocietyCultureinner workings
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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