The Buzz Cut: Beyoncé Slays At Coachella

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Women at work. Beyoncé showed everyone once and for all who run the world, with her larger-than-life two-hour performance at this year’s Coachella Music and Art Festival. She created history in style, becoming the first black woman to headline the festival, set to a theme honoring historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). On the other side of the world, these Chinese women are using their beauty and brains to gain a lifetime of hidden economic and social power — by becoming mistresses. Speaking of social power, these teens are running their social media accounts with the dedication of a full-time job. Finally, are women who wear heavy makeup taken seriously as leaders? You get one guess.

Motherhood. Actress Charlize Theron talks thoughtfully on parenting children of a different race than her own, what it’s like to co-parent with her mother, and how her 40s are her favorite decade. Elsewhere, another mother explores whether brain scans and neuroscientists can tell her if she is a good mom. This environmentalist talks about how she tackles the topic of climate change with her 9-year-old daughter. For a later-in-life perspective, this article explores how life opens up for parents after their kids grow up and leave the nest.

Well-being. Check out this fascinating explanation about how the suffering of our ancestors may have affected our present-day genetic and psychological makeup. What might future generations be affected by? The fact that a good night’s sleep is becoming a matter of privilege today, as some people turn to expensive robots to feel well rested. And finally, here’s some bad news for you night owls out there: staying up at night and sleeping in late might lead to health risks in the long run.