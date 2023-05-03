share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why You Should Include Your Preferred Pronouns in Your Social Media Bio

Because it normalizes the idea that gender pronouns can’t be assumed.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 17, 2019
Gender pronouns in social media bios
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related