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Why We Have the Uncontrollable Urge to Spill Secrets

The desire to reveal concealed information is partially a response to the human need to assert status.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 11, 2022
why we spill secrets
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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