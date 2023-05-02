share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Believe People in Power, Even When They Lie

People want to believe that someone is telling us the truth — even when the context suggests falsehood.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 21, 2022
why we believe people in power
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related