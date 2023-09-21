share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like to Live With: Paranoid Schizophrenia

“I began seeing demonic apparitions in my roommate’s face, I could see zombies walking through the canteen on campus, I believed there was going be a terrorist attack on the premises.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 18, 2022
living with paranoid schizophrenia
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmental health
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related