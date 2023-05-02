share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Verbal Insults Feel Like ‘Mini’ Slaps, According to a Study

Researchers sought to understand “the exactly way in which words can deliver their offensive, emotionally negative payload.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 31, 2022
verbal insults can feel like a slap
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMind
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related