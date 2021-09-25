share
The Swdl
Research Shows Social Exclusion Is a More Common Form of Bullying Than Physical, Verbal Attacks

“When a kid is excluded from social activities… the outcomes… [are] as detrimental as if they got kicked, punched or slapped every day.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Aug 29, 2022
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
