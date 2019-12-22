share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Society Makes It Difficult for Women, Minorities to Set Emotional Boundaries

Collectivist cultures like India’s train individuals to take life decisions based on what other — often more powerful — people feel.

written by
Sadaf Vidha
published
Dec 22, 2019
setting emotional boundaries
Image Credit: All Out
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindemotional health
AuthorSadaf Vidha

Sadaf Vidha is a therapist and researcher who applies both an individual and a social view in her work. She specializes in issues of anxiety, depression, body image, relationships, children and families.

Related