share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why the Economic Marginalization of Indian Muslims Is Systemic

Indian Muslims’ access to education, employment, and political representation have all been on the decline.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 4, 2023
indian muslims economic barriers
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeeducation
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related