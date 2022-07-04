share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We Asked Single Women What It’s Like to Look for Houses in India. These Are Their Stories.

“You’re supposed to give away your freedom and privacy as long as you just abide by their restrictions.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 6, 2022
house hunting as single woman
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityfamily
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related