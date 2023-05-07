share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Marriage Equality Hearings: Week 4

The Swaddle’s Hetvi Kamdar sat in on week 4’s hearings and asked petitioner Utkarsh Saxena a few questions about the salient points.

written by
Hetvi Kamdar
published
May 13, 2023
marriage equality hearings india
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJustice
AuthorHetvi Kamdar

Hetvi is an enthusiast of pop culture and all things literary. Her writing is at the convergence of gender, economics, technology and cultural criticism. You can find her at @hetviii.k.

Related