share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Hate to Love the Royal Wedding

Indians will tune in en masse — despite or because of colonialism?

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
May 18, 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Wedding
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related