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I Went to Three Mumbai Toy Stores to Test Gender Stereotyping

And was happily surprised.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
May 16, 2018
gender neutral toys
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AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

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