share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Gen Z Memeifying World Events Isn’t Trivial

Memes are how Gen Z makes sense of the world. It is politicians and corporations co-opting memes that devalues the gravitas of world events, and supplants the subversive potential of memes.

written by
Akankshya Bahinipaty
published
Feb 8, 2023
memes of world events
Image credit: Maximus Aviation
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureinternet culture
AuthorAkankshya Bahinipaty

Akankshya Bahinipaty writes about the intersection of gender, queerness, and race, especially in the South Asian context. Her background in political science and communication have shaped her past multimedia and broadcasting experience, and also her interest in current events.

Related