The Buzz Cut: Religious Film Spirals Into Existential Crisis as Own Community Disowns It

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

Religious Film Spirals Into Existential Crisis as Own Community Disowns It

A film that tried to present a story that’s important to the country’s most marginalized community has failed its people. Members of the community including a priest from the temple that is alleged to be the protagonist’s birthplace, among others — have disowned the film. Some have called for it to be banned altogether, citing inaccurate representation of a mythological story. Known for their vigorous fact-checking and commitment to the truth, the community quickly pointed out that a deity’s leather apparel, as depicted in the teaser, was fake news. The community was deeply hurt by the film’s wilful neglect of their feelings. The film for its part is deeply saddened for having failed its people so. In allowing such historical inaccuracies as a leather costume, its makers have put an already fragile community in danger — a mark of irresponsible filmmaking that rams against sensitive sensibilities.

*

Action Hero Film Lauded for Spectacular Leap as It Campaigns for Oscar

A film about two men aggressively working out has finally arrived at the day that the men have trained their whole lives for. Makers of the film launched a campaign for the highest honor in filmmaking in recognition of a rich plot full of fleshed-out characters, in that the characters spent a lot of time beating the flesh out of others. Now, their efforts have prepared them for the test of their lives: making a death-defying leap above their own league. All the high jump, long jump, and track training led up to this moment: propelling themselves toward an honor they don’t deserve. Spectators, meanwhile, eagerly await the stunts that promise to be on display in pursuit of this recognition.

*

Mystery Inc. Unmasks Longest Running Villain in Career: Network Executives’ Homophobia

A decades-long mystery has finally been unmasked by a gang of trusty mystery-solvers. When it was revealed that a core member of the group was a lesbian all along, everybody set out to investigate why nobody knew about this for decades. There was the timely intervention of a helpful clue: when she was paired with a male colleague long ago, their chemistry gave off a neon hue. The mysterious effect is now finally explained: neon is chemically inert. In the end, a devious villain was triumphantly unmasked: behind a cloak of sincerity lay the bigoted face of studio execs. This Halloween, the gang made what is perhaps the greatest breakthrough of their career.

*

Cis Actor Upholds Gender Stereotypes About Cis People, Plays Trans Character

Sometimes, there are people who break some gender stereotypes while upholding others. That was the case with one woman who previously broke gender stereotypes surrounding cis women, but is now upholding others about cis people, at large, by playing a character that isn’t hers to play. In depicting a trans woman, the cis woman successfully cis-gendered for another day. A renowned theorist once called gender a performance — a statement that was taken all too literally by the actor, who felt the need to perform someone else’s gender. A radical act of showing how gender is, at the end of the day, plagued with cistemic oppression.