The Swdl
Can Indian Moms Breastfeed in Public Without Being Shamed?

Breaking down breastfeeding taboos can only help moms.

written by
Suchita Parikh-Mundul
published
May 21, 2018
openly breastfeeding in public
AuthorSuchita Parikh-Mundul

Suchita Parikh-Mundul likes attaching helpful descriptors to nouns. For instance, she's a half-baked writer, pseudo poet, full-time bibliophile and serial vacationist. She also enjoys creating her own vocabulary, so that's 'vacationist,' explained. She's worked with print magazines and websites, and published a book of poetry (juvenilia) a long, long time ago. She currently freelances as a writer and copy editor.

