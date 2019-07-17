share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do We Follow Some Rules and Break Others?

Breaking certain social-good rules makes us feel smarter and more capable than those who follow them.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 31, 2019
broken-rules-web.jpg
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindFalling Through The Cracks
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related