share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Long‑Term Couples Can Develop Biological Similarities, Shows Study

“It’s like finishing each other’s sentences, but it’s your muscles and cells that are operating in sync.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 6, 2021
long-term couples
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbiology
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related