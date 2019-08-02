share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Some People Can Hear Color and Smell Words

Synesthesia is a rare condition in which sensory perceptions blend together.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 9, 2021
what causes synesthesia
Image Credit: Fabian Oefner
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindneuroscience
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related